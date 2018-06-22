James Corden's Carpool Karaoke With Paul McCartney Is an Emotional Drive Down Memory—and Penny!—Lane

Nostalgia was certainly in the air as they came to St. Barnabas' Church, where McCartney reminisced about his choir boy days. They also stopped by the barber shop mentioned in "Penny Lane" and mingled with excited fans along the sidewalks.

Back in the car, the legend recalled his late mother coming to him in a dream in the '60s, in which she said "It's going to be ok" and "Let it be."

"So, I wrote the song, 'Let It Be,'" McCartney concluded. Cue the hit!

In the midst of singing the classic together, Corden's eyes began to well up. "I can remember my granddad who's a musician and my dad sitting me down and saying, 'We're going to play you the best song that you've ever heard' and I remember them playing me that," the British star emotionally recalled. "If my granddad was here right now, he'd get an absolute kick out of this."

"He is," McCartney sweetly assured him.

They soon came upon another familiar place—McCartney's childhood home, where he lived from the time he was around 12 years old to roughly 20 years old. Having never been inside since he left, the two knocked on the door and were welcomed in with open arms.

As if no time had passed, McCartney walked Corden through the house as he finishing "She Loves You" with John Lennonby the kitchen and how his dad wanted him to change the lyric "She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah" to "She loves you, yes, yes, yes" in the name of proper English. Of course, we know they didn't take that suggestion.