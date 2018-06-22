Drew Barrymore Once Spray-Painted Her Ex-Boyfriend's Car

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 6:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Don't mess with Drew Barrymore.

The 43-year-old actress admitted she once spray-painted her ex boyfriend's car on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Barrymore said she performed the act with her friend in the 1990s. The Santa Clarita Diet star said they drove up in her Ford Bronco and blasted music from Cypress Hill before doing the deed.

"We felt so baller," Barrymore told host Jimmy Kimmel.

As for their paintwork, Barrymore said they wrote "a lot of really horrible things that would not seem like me," like "anarchy" and "black flag."

"And then he called me crying like a little b-tch," she said.

Read

Drew Barrymore Plots Her Next Movie With Adam Sandler—and It's Not What You'd Expect

At the time, Barrymore denied any wrongdoing to her ex; however, it looks like the cat is now out of the bag.

"It was really gratifying," she said, "and now he knows it's me."

Watch the video to see her tell the whole story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drew Barrymore , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kanye West, Saint West

Kanye West and Saint West Throw First Pitches at Cubs-White Sox Game

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Makes Her Runway Debut and Kim Kardashian Is So Proud

Charlie Puth, Halston Sage

Halston Sage and Charlie Puth Show PDA in a Pool Amid Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage

Jennifer Lopez Parties With Selena Gomez and Other Top Female Stars Backstage at Her Show

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

5 Highlights From Queen Elizabeth II Documentary That Features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill Turns 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

E! UK, The Bi Life, 600x600

E! Entertainment UK Reveals The Bi Life Promo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.