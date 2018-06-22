Drew Barrymore Once Spray-Painted Her Ex-Boyfriend's Car

Don't mess with Drew Barrymore.

The 43-year-old actress admitted she once spray-painted her ex boyfriend's car on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Barrymore said she performed the act with her friend in the 1990s. The Santa Clarita Diet star said they drove up in her Ford Bronco and blasted music from Cypress Hill before doing the deed.

"We felt so baller," Barrymore told host Jimmy Kimmel.

As for their paintwork, Barrymore said they wrote "a lot of really horrible things that would not seem like me," like "anarchy" and "black flag."

"And then he called me crying like a little b-tch," she said.