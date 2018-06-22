Lily Collins Channels a Summer Garden and More Best Dressed Looks

This week, the summer solstice marked the first day of the season. Luckily, celebs were already showing us how to do it in style.

Leading sophisticated society, Lily Collins took on the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo channeling her best English garden. The large floral print paired with the tiered pleating and ruffles (not to mention that darling headpiece) resulted in a demurely chic look you may want to consider for your next daytime wedding.

On the more casual front, Kerry Washington—in a vibrant Missoni maxi—and Anya Taylor-Joy, clad in pink, showcased the power of a bold hue. There's no better time than summer to experiment with colors, after all. And dynamic shades just make us plain happy.