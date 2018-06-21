Roseanne Is Officially Being Rebooted Without Roseanne

It was previously reported, that the network was actively pursuing a spinoff of sorts that would make Sara Gilbert's Darlene the de facto series of the comedy's latest iteration. Gilbert, chief architect of the successful revival who served as executive producer as well as star, returned home to Lanford as an unemployed, single mother of two kids.

Following Barr's offensive tweet, Gilbert took to Twitter to denounce her co-star's comments. "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," she wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

Barr initially took umbrage with Gilbert's comments, tweeting, "Wow! Unreal."

Gilbert addressed the cancellation during the first new taping of The Talk after the initial cancellation. "In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I'm proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion," Gilbert said. "And it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made."