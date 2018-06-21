Roseanne Is Officially Being Rebooted Without Roseanne

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 5:40 PM
ABC isn't letting go of Roseanne that easily.
Just a few weeks week after ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey abruptly canceled the extremely popular Roseanne reboot due to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, the network has found a way to keep a version of the comedy part of its fall line-up, with 10 episodes currently ordered.
Currently titled The Conners, the spinoff will feature Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and DJ (Michael Fishman) facing the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before "after a sudden turn of events."
Who wants to take bets on that sudden turn of events?
According to ABC, Roseanne herself will have "no fianancial or creative involvement in the new series."
The entire cast released a joint statement:
"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."
ABC
It was previously reported, that the network was actively pursuing a spinoff of sorts that would make Sara Gilbert's Darlene the de facto series of the comedy's latest iteration. Gilbert, chief architect of the successful revival who served as executive producer as well as star, returned home to Lanford as an unemployed, single mother of two kids.
Following Barr's offensive tweet, Gilbert took to Twitter to denounce her co-star's comments. "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," she wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."
Barr initially took umbrage with Gilbert's comments, tweeting, "Wow! Unreal."
Gilbert addressed the cancellation during the first new taping of The Talk after the initial cancellation. "In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I'm proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion," Gilbert said. "And it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made."
Roseanne Barr has also released a statement after reaching an agreement with executive producer Tom Werner that allows Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff without "further creative or financial participation."
"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne," Barr said. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."
Werner added, "We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family."
The Conners will join ABC's lineup this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?