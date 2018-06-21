Roseanne Is Officially Being Rebooted Without Roseanne

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

ABC isn't letting go of Roseanne that easily.

Just a few weeks week after ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey abruptly canceled the extremely popular Roseanne reboot due to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, the network has found a way to keep a version of the comedy part of its fall line-up, with 10 episodes currently ordered. 

Currently titled The Conners, the spinoff will feature Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and DJ (Michael Fishman) facing the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before "after a sudden turn of events." 

Who wants to take bets on that sudden turn of events? 

Photos

TV Shows Canceled Following Controversy: From Roseanne to Honey Boo Boo

According to ABC, Roseanne herself will have "no fianancial or creative involvement in the new series." 

The entire cast released a joint statement: 

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

It was previously reported, that the network was actively pursuing a spinoff of sorts that would make Sara Gilbert's Darlene the de facto series of the comedy's latest iteration. Gilbert, chief architect of the successful revival who served as executive producer as well as star, returned home to Lanford as an unemployed, single mother of two kids.

Following Barr's offensive tweet, Gilbert took to Twitter to denounce her co-star's comments. "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show," she wrote. "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

Barr initially took umbrage with Gilbert's comments, tweeting, "Wow! Unreal."

Gilbert addressed the cancellation during the first new taping of The Talk after the initial cancellation. "In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I'm proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion," Gilbert said. "And it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made."

Roseanne Barr has also released a statement after reaching an agreement with executive producer Tom Werner that allows Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff without "further creative or financial participation."

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne," Barr said. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."  

Werner added, "We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family."

The Conners will join ABC's lineup this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne , Sara Gilbert , Roseanne Barr , ABC , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, Lauren Pesce

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Proposes to Lauren Pesce on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

"Dynasty's" Nathalie Kelley Is Not Returning for Season 2

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Surprise, There's a New Queer Eye Episode!

TV Scoop Awards, Fandom & Cast on Social Media

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

An Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Song Outtake Is Here

Ozark

Ozark Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed: "What Is the Endgame?"

Daria

Daria Reboot in the Works, But Not Necessarily on MTV

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.