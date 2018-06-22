TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best New Show and Most Anticipated New Show

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 12:00 PM

TV Scoop Awards, Best New Show/Most anticipated show

Time to talk about the newbies.

Today's TV Scoop Awards poll is all about the shows that were new last year and the new shows you're most looking forward to. In case you've forgotten, we've got a whole breakdown of the trailers for the new broadcast shows, and we're going to guess you don't need help in the other department.

Last year, Riverdale easily took home the prize for best new show, and Fox's The Gifted won most anticipated new show. The Gifted could win best new show now that you've actually seen it, but the competition is tough! 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, you get to vote for the saddest cancellation and best series finale. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

Here's the full list of polls that are already open: 

Best Comedy and Best Drama
Best Drama Acting
Best Comedy Acting
Best Breakout Stars 
Best Couple and Sexiest Moment
Best Reality Show and Star 
Best and Worst Shocker
Best Fight and Musical Moment
Saddest Death and Actor Exit
Best Villain and Best Guest Star
Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media

Still to come: 

Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale
Best International Show and Star

TV Scoop Awards 2018: New Shows
Vote for your favorite new 2017/2018 show:

This poll is closed

47.2%
48.8%
0.4%
0.1%
0.0%
0.2%
0.2%
0.3%
0.4%
0.2%
0.2%
0.3%
0.4%
0.6%
0.0%
0.1%
0.6%
Vote for the most anticipated show of 2018/2019:

This poll is closed

4.8%
0.6%
4.9%
4.1%
45.0%
20.5%
4.8%
3.4%
1.1%
1.1%
4.9%
4.8%

All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.