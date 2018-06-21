Jennifer Lawrence Holds Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Close in New York City

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 4:25 PM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's new romance appears to be going strong.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner was photographed walking arm-in-arm with her new beau, 33-year-old art gallerist Maroney, on Thursday afternoon. Lawrence, wearing jeans, a sheer top, black heels and hat, was also spotted sharing a kiss with Maroney, wearing a navy blue ensemble and Adidas sneakers, before the couple hailed a cab in the city.

It was just two weeks ago that reports first surfaced about Lawrence and Maroney's new relationship. Shortly after the speculation appeared online in early June, the couple was photographed smiling together while out on a casual date in NYC.

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Cooke Maroney

According to Page Six, Lawrence and Maroney met through her best friend, Laura Simpson.

"They met through Jen's friend Laura," a source told the site. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

But now that news of their relationship is out there, it seems the duo is more comfortable stepping out together. Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence dated director Darren Aronofsky. The couple called it quits in November after a year of dating.

"It was amicable and they are still friends," a source told E! News at the time.

During a February interview with Howard Stern, Lawrence revealed that she was single.

"I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time," she shared. "I would like to have a relationship, you know—it's hard out there!"

