Jennifer Lawrence Holds Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Close in New York City

According to Page Six, Lawrence and Maroney met through her best friend, Laura Simpson.

"They met through Jen's friend Laura," a source told the site. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

But now that news of their relationship is out there, it seems the duo is more comfortable stepping out together. Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence dated director Darren Aronofsky. The couple called it quits in November after a year of dating.

"It was amicable and they are still friends," a source told E! News at the time.