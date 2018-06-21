19 Denim Cutoff Shorts You'll Love, No Matter Your Style

Denim shorts are like that one popular girl in high school: Everyone's a fan.

Even if you're not one for shorts, somehow you're into the denim variety. And it's probably because there are so many iterations—a go-to pair for everyone. Want something on the longer side? Check. Or what if you want something with a little print detailing? Those exist, too.

Seriously, there's a reason denim shorts have been around for so long. Regardless of your personal preference, they'll forever be the uniform of summer.