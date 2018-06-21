5 Things You May Have Missed From Jimmy Fallon's Best Musical Moments

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 3:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon always delivers the most epic musical moments on The Tonight Show.

In addition to his own performances and bits, a number of other Hollywood A-listers have shown off their musical abilities and knowledge on Jimmy's show. Millie Bobby Brown, Blake Shelton, Paul Rudd and the cast of The Avengers: Infinity War have all appeared in fun Tonight Show segments in the last year. And while there have been many incredible performances on the show, we bet there are some details from the musical moments that you might've missed.

Let's take a look at five major things you might've missed from Jimmy and The Tonight Show's best musical moments in the last year!

Read

Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon Busk in the Subway in Disguise

1. Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Rap: Back in Oct. 2017, Millie took over the Tonight Show stage to deliver a mic-drop Stranger Things season one rap recap. But did you notice the certain food item that Jimmy and Millie threw out to the audience after her performance? Take a look above for a reminder!

2. "The Marvel Bunch": Jimmy also got the cast of Avengers: Infinity War to participate in a Brady Brunch-themed sing-along back in April. Did you catch the moment when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) tells Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to shut up?

3. "King of Wishful Thinking" Music Video Remake With Paul Rudd: Jimmy and Paul Rudd teamed up in February to remake the 1990 "King of Wishful Thinking" music video. Just over two minutes into the remake video, we see a film strip held up to the camera, which appears to show footage from the Jimmy and Paul's "Too Much Time on My Hands" video remake. The duo teamed up back in 2016 to recreate the Styx's 1981 video.

4. Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's "Islands in the Stream" With Miley Cyrus: Did everyone see Jimmy's moonwalk?

5. Name That Song Challenge With Jimmy and Blake Shelton: Blake Shelton had a hard time recognizing girlfriend Gwen Stefani's song. Did you catch at around 5:40 when he asked, "Am I supposed to know it? Is it Gwen?"

Check out all of the musical moments above to see if you missed anything!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sarah Hyland Reveals the "Sentimental" Gift Wells Adams Got Her for Their 1-Year Anniversary

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Recalls "Scary" Experience of Being Followed by Fans at the Airport

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Driving a Tractor Is the Best Way to Ring in the First Day of Fall

Meryl Streep, Tracy Ullman, 2018 Tribeca TV Festival

Meryl Streep Really Wants Her Friend Tracey Ullman to Run for President

Janel Parrish, To All The Boys I've Loved Before Premiere

Janel Parrish Reveals Her Father-in-Law Was Killed 2 Weeks Before Wedding by Drunk Driver

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Tweets Uplifting Message as She Continues to Mourn Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift: "She's So Smart It Freaks Me Out"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.