Surprise, There's a New Queer Eye Episode!

Before season two of Queer Eye dropped on Netflix, we told you the Fab Five had their sights set on going global in the future. And now, less than a week after the new episodes hit our Netflix queue, they have!

In a just-released mini "make-better," the guys went down under to the incredibly named Yass, Australia to give a hardworking farmer named George as well as a local town bistro the tried and true Queer Eye treatment.

"Here's the thing," Jonathan Van Ness says as the guys drive through the Australian countryside to go over their dossier. "I think because Australia just legalized their same-sex marriage moment, it's only fitting that we would sweep into a gorgeous little town and create a gorgeous community moment because, honey, is this rolling hill moment everything? Yes! Do they need a more pulled-together bistro? Probably."