Rihanna, Bella, Kim Kardashian! Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Menswear Show

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 2:13 PM
It's a new era for menswear.
It comes as no surprise that womenswear fashion shows are littered with celebrities sitting in the front row. Luxury brands, like Chanel, Versace and Christian Dior, can even get the biggest names in Hollywood out of hiding. Menswear runways, however, have had a little bit less hype...'til now.
With Off-White's Virgil Abloh's debut as Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director—and a cadre of his celebrity pals—more attention is being paid to a fashion sector that typically doesn't get a lot of press. The brand's spring/summer 2019 runway was a testament to that, with everyone from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (who made her first trip back to Paris since the robbery) to Rihanna and Bella Hadid.
While the announcement of Virgil's leadership still remains controversial (the American designer never went to fashion school), his streetwear sensibilities influenced celebrity showgoers' style for the good, giving us a fresh take on typically stuffy front-row fashion.
Keep scrolling to see Louis Vuitton's star-studded front row.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
This is what a utilitarian jumpsuit looks like through a high-fashion perspective. The see-through bag in orange piping was the perfect complement.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The "Girls" singer brought a little streetwear cred to the high-fashion event, something designer Virgil Abloh is a master at.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Not many people know that Kanye and Virgil interned at Fendi together. Later, Kanye brought the designer on as artistic director of Yeezy and Jay-Z's Watch the Throne tour. The rest is history. Oh, and the color of Kim's topper? A must-try this summer.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Of course, Virgil's model BFF would be there to support the designer's debut show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
When BBFs color-coordinate.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Black Panther actor looked both comfortable and very high fashion.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The model, posing with her DJ husband, looked like a Matrix-cowgirl hybrid—and we're into it.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The R&B singer was looking swag in electric-blue trousers, an even bolder yellow button-up and animal-print loafers.
Whose look did you like best?
