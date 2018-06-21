Bella Hadid Is a Boss in Summertime Suiting We Can Copy, Too

Bella Hadid is going places with her summer suiting.

Before the supermodel took her front row seat at Paris Fashion Week's most-anticipated runway shows, Gigi Hadid's younger sister stepped out for meetings and fittings—typical commitments of a fashion heavy hitter—wearing a two-piece suit. Unlike the suiting we saw during the colder months, her polka dot blazer and matching shorts, paired with dad sneakers, high socks and a graphic T-shirt, is the perfect summer workwear.

Casual meetings, brunch dates, pre-wedding events—the summer suit (marked by shorts and graphic prints) is an all-occassion style that will take you from drab to fab instantly. You can wear the pieces separately, pairing your blazer with a dress or jeans. Or, you can wear the set with a graphic T-shirt like the star for a fun, updated look to the traditional style.