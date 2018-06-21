Bella Hadid Is a Boss in Summertime Suiting We Can Copy, Too

Splash News
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 1:45 PM
Bella Hadid is going places with her summer suiting.
Before the supermodel took her front row seat at Paris Fashion Week's most-anticipated runway shows, Gigi Hadid's younger sister stepped out for meetings and fittings—typical commitments of a fashion heavy hitter—wearing a two-piece suit. Unlike the suiting we saw during the colder months, her polka dot blazer and matching shorts, paired with dad sneakers, high socks and a graphic T-shirt, is the perfect summer workwear.
Casual meetings, brunch dates, pre-wedding events—the summer suit (marked by shorts and graphic prints) is an all-occassion style that will take you from drab to fab instantly. You can wear the pieces separately, pairing your blazer with a dress or jeans. Or, you can wear the set with a graphic T-shirt like the star for a fun, updated look to the traditional style.
Love her look? Shop summer suits below!
New Wave Black Stripe Blazer, Now $42; New Wave Black Stripe Shorts, Now $25
Oversized Blazer, $87; Shorts With Side Stripe Two-Piece, $45
Linen Double-Breasted Blazer, $120; Linen Shorts, $60
Check Blazer, $150; Check Shorts, $70
Petunia Blazer, $148; Piper Shorts, $100
Macey Jacket, Now $347; Heath Shorts, Now $175
Linen Stripe Blazer, $375; Linen Stripe Shorts, $230
Ginger Blazer, $388; Talon Shorts, $198
