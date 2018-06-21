Seth Rogen Is Seriously Tired of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Instagram Flirting

If you're feeling exhausted by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's endless public displays of affection on Instagram, fear not. Seth Rogen empathizes.

On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star swooned over his new fiancée via Instagram, captioning a sensual bikini photo of Ariana, "what the actual f--k" with a heart eye emoji. The flirting continued in the comments when the singer told Pete "i love you," to which he responded, "i love you more tho."

Enter Seth, who didn't hold back when he voiced what's been on some fans' minds since news broke of Pete and Ariana's engagement last week. "Guys seriously," the comedian commented.

Pete jokingly fired back, writing, "when ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you'd act."