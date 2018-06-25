This Botched Patient Has "Lumps" in His Biceps and Thigh-Sized Triceps!

"People make mistakes," but one doctor seriously Botched this man's arms!

On Wednesday's all new episode, Joey opens up about the second chance he gave one surgeon, which led to disastrous results. The Botched patient's journey started back in 2012 when he learned that he had cancer, lymphoma specifically, and needed a year of chemotherapy.

While Joey successfully completed his treatment, the chemo took a toll on his body. "So before the chemo, I was maintaining a weight of 150 pounds. After, I went down to 118 pounds," Joey explains. "I went to my doctor and he said my muscle mass got affected by the chemo."

After "working out" and "doing the protein," Joey was able to gain seven pounds back, but was still dissatisfied with his physical appearance.