Love Island's Sophie Gradon Dead at 32

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 11:39 AM
British star Sophie Gradon, who appeared on the reality dating show Love Island, has passed away at the age of 32.
"At about 8:27 p.m. yesterday (20 June) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased," Northumbria Police told BBC News in a statement Thursday. "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."
BBC News also reports that Gradon's boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, posted a tribute to her on his Facebook page. "I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always," Armstrong wrote along with a photo with Gradon.
The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2018
Many others have also taken to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. Love Island presenter Caroline Flack tweeted Thursday, "So very sad . Such a beautiful soul .... such a beautiful smile ...thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon."
The Love Island Twitter account also wrote to followers, "The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends."
So sad far too young 😔 RIP Sophie ❤️ x— Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayes77) June 21, 2018
Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time 😔xx— Miss Great Britain ® (@Official_MissGB) June 21, 2018
"So sad far too young RIP Sophie," Love Island's Jessica Hayes tweeted after hearing the news of Gradon's death.
Gradon had also previously competed in pageants and was crowned both Miss Newscastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009.
