Zoey Deutch on James Franco's Kissing Skills: "Meh"

Zoey Deutch was definitely not impressed with James Franco's kissing style.

The 23-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked about her experience kissing Franco in their movie Why Him?, released in 2016. Deutch and Franco played love interests in the film and locked lips in multiple scenes, but according to Deutch, Franco was not a great kisser.

When asked to describe Franco's kissing style, Deutch replied, "Meh." So not great? "No," she confirmed, before adding that it was "very" not memorable. WWHL host Andy Cohen then asked the actress about Franco's breath, which Deutch said was "actually not good."