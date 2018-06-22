The Exact Plan Khloe Kardashian Is Using To Get Back in Fighting Shape Post-Baby

Bible—Khloe Kardashian doesn't do starvation diets.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians standout has been open about her desire to get snatched and, in her words, "f--k up the gym" now that she's welcomed 2-month-old daughter True Thompson, she will not stand for claims she's relying on crash diets.

"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets," she Tweeted to her 26 million-plus followers. "It's really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."

Because an ultra low-calorie diet is not only potentially harmful (and super depressing), she noted, it "doesn't typically create long lasting results."