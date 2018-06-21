An Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Song Outtake Is Here

Hungry for more Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? We're here to help.

Netflix only released six episodes from the fourth (and last?!) season of the comedy created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, with the next half of the season debuting in January, but have no fear an outtake is here!

In the below video, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her backpack, Jan S. Port (performed by Sesame Street and Avenue Q veteran Stephanie D'Abruzzo), are about to embark on an adventure. But it wasn't exactly a happy adventure. D'Abruzzo ad-libbed a cheery song about the dynamic duo.