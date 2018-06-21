Johnny Depp Was "as Low as I Believe I Could Have Gotten" After Simultaneous Amber Heard Divorce and Money Problems

Depp also addressed some of the eccentric purported elements of his life, including one claim in his ongoing legal battle that he paid a sound engineer to feed him lines on set through an earpiece. They weren't lines—they were sounds to help him emote.

"I've got bagpipes, a baby crying and bombs going off," Depp explained to the magazine. "It creates a truth. Some of my biggest heroes were in silent film...It had to be behind the eyes. And my feeling is, that if there's no truth behind the eyes, doesn't matter what the f--king words are."

He also recalled how he would take bootleg quaaludes with "just a little bit of arsenic." As he put it, "so the high was far more immediate." The high also apparently made him want to get punched by a bouncer once. "You either wanted to smile and just be happy with your pals, or f--k, or fight," Depp told the magazine.

As for his wine budget, "It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine...because it was far more."