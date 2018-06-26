Ariana Grande's Best Music Videos: Which One Takes the Cake?

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 5:00 AM
Happy birthday Ariana Grande!
The Florida native turns 25 today and it's time to party.
While we would be all for an actual birthday bash with the former Scream Queens actress, we have a feeling that the singer will be spending time with her loved ones this year, so, we will have to settle for celebrating with her in spirit...at least this time around.
In order to celebrate the birthday girl, we've decided to honor her by taking a look back at her greatest music videos of all time. With her fourth album coming out this summer—it's set to drop in August—we're getting Grande music fever and we don't care who knows it!
Luckily, throughout her music career the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has produced a lot of amazing videos to go with her even more impressive hits.
Now, you can relive Grande's best music videos below and vote for the one you think takes the cake...get it?
It's a tough job, but someone has to do it!
1. "No Tears Left to Cry"
Grande's most recent music video is already one of our favorites. It messes with our minds because the singer is constantly defying gravity and switching angles. At one point you see her with sleek white locks looking out at New York City while hanging on a ladder off the building and at another point she's sitting on the ceiling of a gorgeous building. It's mesmerizing and yes, it does hurt our brains a little bit.
2. "Side to Side" feat. Nicki Minaj
We've never wanted to go to a cycling class more than after we saw this epic video. The upbeat track which features Nicki Minaj kicks off with Grande in a bright pink workout outfit moving and working her derriere in a cycle class and it's beyond fierce. When she's not riding the bike she's dancing and working it out in numerous gyms. Of course, Minaj also makes an appearance in the video—in her underwear no less—while in the sauna and she slays it just like you'd expect.
3. "Into You"
In the "Into You" video, Grande gives you an inside look into what a road trip would be like with the 25-year-old singer and it seems like it would be a blast. The video shows her singing in the desert, hooking up with someone she's really into and having one heck of an adventure. Side note: the man she's run away with is the security guard she probably shouldn't fall for but she does. It's forbidden love at its finest.
4. "Love Me Harder" with The Weeknd
"Love Me Harder" is one of Grande's most recognizable songs and its video is equally as memorable. It begins with her in a rundown room that is covered in sand and yet has a chandelier hanging from the ceiling. It's elegant and twisted and it just works. When The Weeknd appears he's singing in what looks like a cell or basement below where Grande is located. Outside there is lightning, the sun beaming in and water rippling. Even though this video doesn't have a clear message it is all about the visuals which we are major fans of.
5. "Dangerous Woman"
A lot of the singer's videos involve cool colors, slow motion movements and Grande in chic and sexy ensembles and "Dangerous Woman" is no exception. Throughout this video you see the artist in lingerie and a black choker rolling around on a couch, a bed and in a room. Everything around her is white, but she's in black lace, which is elegant and chic. The whole video is both fierce and fabulous...even though not much actually happens in it.
6. "Problem" feat. Iggy Azalea
Who doesn't love this video? It shows the former Nickelodeon star dancing her butt off in a sexy, retro outfit that belongs in the ‘60s. It's a simple video, but the black-and-white outfits—Grande wears Go-go boots and a LBD that's to-die for—with the psychedelic backdrop is so fun.
7. "Focus"
Following in Grande's typical format of blues, purples and pink hues that appear in most of her videos, "Focus" uses a lot of optical allusions with different colors laid over top for a visually appealing video that we will never forget. Our favorite part of this video is when Grande breaks out her dance moves and shows off her grey/purple locks. She can really make any hairdo look good and this video proves it.
8. "Break Free" feat. Zedd
This video is definitely out of this world. It begins with a disclaimer similar to the Star Wars' scrolling text that we all know and then quickly takes us to another universe. The song is upbeat and different and that's exactly what you get from the funky video that goes with it. In the video, Grande takes on aliens and frees creatures from their cages and then out of nowhere her corset AKA her boobs, become missiles and it's so hardcore. Even after being captured she breaks free and saves the strange planet from all its evils.
9. "Beauty and the Beast" with John Legend
OK, we know that this song is a classic, but when Grande teamed up with John Legend to re-record it song for the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast we freaked out a little bit inside. What made it better is that there is a music video for it, too. It has Legend at the piano and Grande in a gorgeous red gown that is fit for any beauty. Oh, and the actual cast of the movie dances together in the background which gives us goose bumps.
10. "The Way" feat. Mac Miller
As one of Grande's first real music videos we will always have a special place in our hearts for "The Way." It showed Grande in her simplest form—with her iconic half-up, half-down hairstyle—playing around in balloons with Mac Miller and it's too cute. They take Polaroid photos together, goof off and show what it's like to be in love.
11. "Bang Bang" with Jessie J & Nicki Minaj
"Bang Bang" is basically the modern-day "Lady Marmalade" which is why we love it so much. Technically it's a Jessie J video, but Grande and Minaj's parts are pretty important. The video itself is one of the greatest girl-powered videos we've ever seen. There is a lot of neon, dancing in the streets and sexy outfits from each of the powerhouse singers. Grande belts out her part in a neon-lit room and has a megaphone that says "bang" on it and it's just so freaking cool. If you haven't seen this sassy video then you're seriously missing out.
12. "Right There" feat. Big Sean
We love a good movie themed music video, don't you? "Right There" shows Grande as Juliet and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Romeo in one of the singer's most theatrical videos to date. The modern spin on the classic love story shows Romeo riding in a car with squirt guns and Juliet getting ready in the bathroom before having some fun with fans on the dance floor. There is also a synchronized swimming portion of the video and a kiss between the two lovebirds in the pool. Basically it's a mini movie and it's wonderful.
13. "The Light is Coming" feat. Nicki Minaj
In case you haven't noticed Grande really likes to collaborate with Minaj and the duo's latest music video (released on June 20) is one of their best thus far. It takes place in the woods and has a lot of lights and fog moments to give off an eerie vibe. Despite the creepy location, the artist looks flawless while prancing around the woods and she definitely owns the night.
These might not be all of the music videos that the former Victorious star has released, but they are the best of the best!
In honor of Grande's birthday, make sure to cast your vote for which of her videos is your all-time favorite below and maybe send the birthday girl a few well wishes on social media while you're at it.
