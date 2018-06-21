Cardi B Wants a "Lit" Baby Shower

Don't expect casual afternoon hors d'oeuvres at Cardi B's baby shower, because it's going to be way more "lit" than that.

The 25-year-old rapper is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé and Migos rapper Offset, 26. The two appear on the cover of Rolling Stone's July 2018 issue, which shows him kissing her bare baby bump as she poses naked from the chest down.

"I want a lit baby shower," Cardi told the magazine. "My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My s--t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate."

"I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah," she said. "S--t, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"

"Don't let Mama see you drinking that red wine," one of Offset's family members told her, referring to his mother. "She's going to have a fit."