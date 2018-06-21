Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder

The Broward County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday when two armed suspects approached his car. At least one of the suspects fired a gun before both fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators said the incident appeared to be a possible robbery.

The rapper was subsequently transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Before the young rising star's passing, he discussed his wishes if he were to ever "die a tragic death."

"Worst thing comes to worse, I f---king die a tragic death and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and use it to turn it into something positive," he said during a social media lifestream. "If I'm going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy."