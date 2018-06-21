Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 7:38 AM
A suspect has been arrested in the case of XXXTentacion's murder.
After the 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot on Monday in south Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams. According to the office, Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday night shortly before 7 p.m.
His charges include first-degree murder, described as murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating without a valid driver's license.
Later Thursday morning, Williams appeared before Judge Kim Mollica handcuffed and wearing an orange jail shirt and pants.
Judge Mollica found probable cause and proof of guilt to be evident or the presumption great; she said he will be held without bond on the first-degree murder count until further order of the court. She also said he would be held without bond for the grand theft of a motor vehicle charge and probation violation.
The Broward County Sheriff also told E! News that homicide detectives are seeking additional suspects and that the investigation continues.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday when two armed suspects approached his car. At least one of the suspects fired a gun before both fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators said the incident appeared to be a possible robbery.
The rapper was subsequently transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Before the young rising star's passing, he discussed his wishes if he were to ever "die a tragic death."
"Worst thing comes to worse, I f---king die a tragic death and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and use it to turn it into something positive," he said during a social media lifestream. "If I'm going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy."
