Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 7:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
XXXtentacion

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

A suspect has been arrested in the case of XXXTentacion's murder. 

After the 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot on Monday in south Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams. According to the office, Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday night shortly before 7 p.m. 

His charges include first-degree murder, described as murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating without a valid driver's license. Authorities said more information would be released later Thursday. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

The Broward County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday when two armed suspects approached his car. At least one of the suspects fired a gun before both fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators said the incident appeared to be a possible robbery. 

The rapper was subsequently transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Before the young rising star's passing, he discussed his wishes if he were to ever "die a tragic death."

"Worst thing comes to worse, I f---king die a tragic death and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and use it to turn it into something positive," he said during a social media lifestream. "If I'm going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Murder , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ozark

Ozark Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed: "What Is the Endgame?"

Cardi B, Offset, Rolling Stone, July 2018

Cardi B Wants Her Baby Shower to Be "Lit"

Daria

Daria Reboot in the Works, But Not Necessarily on MTV

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Go Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's $16 Million New York City Apartment

Koko The Gorilla, Koko

Koko the Gorilla Dies at 46

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Calls David Beckham an "Incredible Husband" Following Divorce Rumors

Nick Kroll, Jimmy Kimmel

Nick Kroll Splits His Pants in the Middle of His Jimmy Kimmel Interview

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.