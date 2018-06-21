Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder

A suspect has been arrested in the case of XXXTentacion's murder.

After the 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot on Monday in south Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that homicide detectives arrested 22-year-old suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams. According to the office, Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday night shortly before 7 p.m.

His charges include first-degree murder, described as murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, grand theft of a motor vehicle and operating without a valid driver's license. Authorities said more information would be released later Thursday.