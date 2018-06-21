Daria Reboot in the Works, But Not Necessarily on MTV

Daria! Aeon Flux! The Real World! Made! All your favorite MTV show could be making a comeback...just not on MTV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV has launched MTV Studios, the goal being to revive and reboot classic shows, to sell to other platforms. Think how Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy became Queer Eye on Netflix.

The new Daria, which is being called Daria & Jodie, comes from writer Grace Edwards of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer. According to THR, Daria & Jodie follows Daria Morgendorrfer and her close friend Jodie Landon, who take on the world with all the satire you came to love in the first series. The original series, a spinoff of Beavis and Butt-Head, ran for five seasons from 1997-2002 on MTV.