Daria Reboot in the Works, But Not Necessarily on MTV

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 7:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daria

MTV

Daria! Aeon Flux! The Real World! Made! All your favorite MTV show could be making a comeback...just not on MTV.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV has launched MTV Studios, the goal being to revive and reboot classic shows, to sell to other platforms. Think how Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy became Queer Eye on Netflix.

The new Daria, which is being called Daria & Jodie, comes from writer Grace Edwards of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer. According to THR, Daria & Jodie follows Daria Morgendorrfer and her close friend Jodie Landon, who take on the world with all the satire you came to love in the first series. The original series, a spinoff of Beavis and Butt-Head, ran for five seasons from 1997-2002 on MTV.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

"The story [Grace Edwards] wants to tell of Daria is different, it's about Daria and Jodie and two close friends taking on the world today and what's happening in our culture at large," MTV's Chris McCarthy told THR.

Jodie appeared in the original series and was friends with Daria, but the character's best friend in the first iteration was Jane Lane.

Daria doesn't have a home yet, but McCarthy said there has been interest and he thinks "the best place for it isn't necessarily cable but more with an SVOD partner where we can have better storytelling and allow more flexibility and be able to go deeper than traditional cable may allow."

In addition to new versions of Daria, Aeon Flux, The Real World and Made, MTV is also developing new reality shows. There's The Valley, think The Hills and Siesta Key—it's about a group of 20-somethings in Arizona, and MTV's Straight Up Ghosted, which gets friends back together after they've been…ghosted.

Do you want to see Daria return in a new series? Head over to THR to hear more about MTV's plans.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ MTV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men Premiered 15 Years Ago—Where Is the Cast Now?

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay Already Has Her Ideal Ending for Law and Order: SVU's Benson

Does Mariska Hargitay Have an Ideal Ending for "Law & Order: SVU"?

Chris Harrison: "Millionaire" Has Given Away $100 Million

Emily Meade

The Deuce's Emily Meade Shares the Value of Intimacy Coordinators On Set

Will & Grace, Will and Grace

Will and Grace Turns 20: Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack Get Real About the Show's Legacy

"Will & Grace" Stars Weigh in on Series' 20-Year Legacy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.