Go Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's $16 Million New York City Apartment

Moving on up!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly moved into one of the most exclusive apartment complexes New York City has to offer. According to TMZ, the newly engaged (and admittedly inseparable) lovebirds are the proud inhabitants of a $16 million unit in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. It's unclear if the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian plunked down some serious cash to own the property, or if they're just renting.

Coming in at a cool 4,000-square-feet, Ariana and Pete's nest boasts five bedrooms, four and a half baths and expansive views of the Big Apple skyline.

The building's many amenities are seriously out of this world, and include an on-site juice bar, fitness facility, spa and 75-foot indoor pool.