Ozark Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed: "What Is the Endgame?"

It's time to go back to the Ozarks. The show that paired Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in many, many dark scenes—as in visually dark—is almost back. Yes, Ozark, the Netflix series so many actors and your parents said they loved, is returning for a second season on August 31 and the Bryde family can't leave the drama behind.

"We've done a lot of things. Things that we said we would never do," Linney's character says in the intense trailer below.

"People make choices, Wendy," Bateman's character says. "Choices have consequences."

Season two of Ozark stars Bateman, Linney, Julia Garner and Marvel's Jessica Jones veteran Janet McTeer.