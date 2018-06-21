Nick Kroll Splits His Pants in the Middle of His Jimmy Kimmel Interview

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nick Kroll had a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday when he split his pants during the middle of an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Before the fashion mishap, Kroll was telling Jimmy Kimmel about his new movie, Uncle Drew. In the movie, a man named Dax (played by Lil Rel Howery) enters a basketball tournament but loses his time to Kroll's character Nick. He recruits Uncle Drew (played by NBA star Kyrie Irving) to help him out. The men try to rally Drew's former teammates, who just so happen to be legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie.

During the interview, Kroll said he actually got to play a little basketball against Irving. 

"I know I'm not in the NBA, but, you know, I was pretty good on my Jewish day-school team," the actor quipped.

As Kroll described the experience to Kimmel, he bent down to show him his defensive stance. That's when his pants ripped open, exposing his underwear.

Photos

Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions

Luckily, Kroll was able to laugh off the situation and even showed the tear to the audience.

"Wouldn't it have been amazing if there was a full-on poop stain?" he asked.

Watch the video to see the whole thing go down.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Kroll , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Loses Weight on "Grief Diet" After Dennis Shields' Death

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence on Jennifer Aniston Split

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Continue 21st Birthday Festivities With Bowling Party

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Birthday Party

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba

Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's $18 Sweatshirt and More On-Sale Loungewear

Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men Premiered 15 Years Ago—Where Is the Cast Now?

Shopping: Leggings

10 Fall Leggings That Will Actually Upgrade Your Look

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.