10 Things We Learned About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship Through Social Media

by Jennifer Cullen | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 3:00 AM
The romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson unfolded fast. And fortunately, we've been along for the ride.
What started out as a casual fling soon turned into something more serious, and fans took note. The couple's frequent social media interactions proved that there was more to their relationship than we thought.
In fact, the pair was eager to share photos of each other, exchange flirty comments and express how they were feeling. Thousands of followers watched as their casual flirtation turned into full blown declarations of love. And yes, we saw when that turned into a forever thing.
Let's rewind and look back at how social media was the window into Pete and Ariana's special bond.
Pete Loves Watching Ariana Perform: Pete obviously loves his fiancé's talent. On an Instagram Story, Pete posted a screenshot of Ariana performing at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert with the caption, "Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit" alongside four heart eye emoji's. Pete also commented on a video Ariana posted of herself performing at the event saying "young legend."
Pete's a True Gentlemen: On a trip to Disneyland to celebrate their engagement, the Saturday Night Live star showed off his chivalry while enjoying Space Mountain. "Ariana and Pete were in the front row and he got out first and then turned to her and held out his hand to help her up," an eyewitness told E! News. "A few people yelled ‘Ariana' from the line and she turned and smiled at them and waved. She looked very happy. Then they all walked out and Ariana and Pete were holding hands." As for the social media element, not many people would have known they were in the park until the pair posted on Instagram Stories.
They Have a Similar Sense Of Humor: Ariana loves watching Pete perform as evident from a recent Instagram comment where she called him the "funniest." She also often shares videos of herself laughing along to Pete's jokes. Even though Pete is the comedian in their relationship, Ariana has shown that she can keep up with her fiancé's quick sense of humor. After meeting Ariana, comedian Sherrod Small shared on Twitter that, "She's smart, funny & adorable."
Tattoos, Like Love, Are Forever: Days after making their relationship Instagram official, Pete debuted two new Ariana themed tattoos. Los Angeles based tattoo artist London Reese posted the tats to his Instagram, the first of which is Ariana's initials AG, and the second being the black bunny mask Ariana wears on the cover of her album Dangerous Woman. The artist captioned the posts, "We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana."
Pete Isn't Afraid to Gush On Stage: The usually pessimistic comedian is more positive than ever as a result of his new relationship. On stage at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club, Pete took the opportunity to gush about his new girl. According to an audience member, "The first thing he responded with when they asked about Ariana was 'it's pretty dope huh?' And that's when he started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky." A separate source added, "He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing." Beware you two: People are watching your moves and ready to post on social media.
The Cloud Symbol Means Something: Ariana has been cryptically using the cloud emoji in most of her Instagram posts in the last few weeks. Interestingly enough, Pete debuted a cloud tattoo on his finger just days later. It doesn't stop there! Recently, Ariana announced a new cloud themed perfume. Is there a connection there? We think yes.
Pete Inspires Ariana's New Music: Ariana shared that there's an interlude on her new album Sweetener titled "Pete." When a fan asked her if she was "dumb," she responded "nah" and later elaborated in a tweet, "Life's too short to be cryptic n s--t about something as beautiful as this love I'm in."
They Started Thinking About Their Future Early: If you looked closely at their Instagram interactions, it became clear that their relationship was never just a fling. Pete posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry and joked alongside the photo, "I'm having his kids." In response, Ariana commented, "I look so good here." Pete replied with five drooling emoji's proving that he's on the same page.
They're Both Potterheads: Ariana has never been shy to show her love of all things Harry Potter. And it seems as though she may have found her match. The couple announced their relationship in a Potter themed Instagram post with Pete announcing that "the chamber of secrets has been opened." Just a few weeks later, the now engaged Grande posted a 30-second video to Twitter where her fiancé makes fun of her intense Harry Potter knowledge. In the video, Pete shares that while he's a fan, Ariana knows more movie trivia than him.
i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the fuck back out— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 15, 2018
Their Love Feels Like A Dream: Ariana cannot believe her life right now. She tweeted, "I cant believe my life rn tbh if i'm dreaming pls knock me the f--k back out." Pete agreed and wrote in a separate Instagram, "u know what you'd dream it be like ? it's better than that," alongside a picture of his leading lady's ring. This is love, ladies and gentlemen!
