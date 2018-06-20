You'll Have Nightmares After Watching Selena Gomez in This Horror Video

We'll never be able to look at Selena Gomez the same.

The pop star teamed up with close friend and frequent collaborator Petra Collins for a new visual project teased on Instagram, and it's seriously creepy. Collins shared excerpts from the horror short on Wednesday, which will be released in full on IGTV as the feature is rolled out.

In an extended clip, Gomez goes completely nude and takes a bath with a prosthetic face. She wears the creepy flesh on different parts of her body, including her own face, before it appears as if she leans in to kiss it.

Equally as disturbing imagery from the film, which is titled A Love Story, includes Selena sucking on an eyeball and eating icing off her leg she scraped off with a knife. But what does it all mean?!