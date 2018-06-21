TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media

Time to reward yourselves and your favorite actors!

Today's TV Scoop Awards categories are Best Cast on Social Media and the big one: Best Fandom. After all your hard work voting in these and many other polls, you deserve to vote for yourselves for once. Some of these fandoms have been through a lot—deaths, breakups, show cancellations, you name it!

Your favorite stars and their Twitter habits also deserve some love today, so get yourself on down to the bottom of this page and vote!

Last year, Wynonna Earp was named Best Cast on Social Media, and Clexa (Clarke and Lexa of The 100) won best fandom. Both are nominated again, but it's up to you whether or not they can keep their titles.