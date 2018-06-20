Kristen Bell Reacts to Being Called a Power Couple Alongside Dax Shepard

We here at E! News are the first to call Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard the ultimate power couple. But what does the couple think of the title?

During a screening event for The Good Place Wednesday night in Hollywood, the cast was celebrating the success of NBC's comedy that just announced their season three premiere date.

But after Ted Danson referred to Kristen and Dax as a "power couple," we had to get her reaction.

"What a high compliment coming from him and Mary [Steenburgen]. I'll take it," Kristen shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi. "I don't know what we have power over. It's certainly not each other or our children.

She added, "We don't feel powerful."