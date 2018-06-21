Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Road to Wedding: Relive Their Private Romance

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Our favorite TV couple is finally tying the knot!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie first met while playing lovers on their hit show Game of Thrones in 2012. And spoiler alert: They have been inseparable ever since.

Both talented stars come from noble British families with royalty in their bloodlines and have been interested in performing from a young age.

In addition, the pair appears focused on keeping their romance private. Even though they have been dating for six years, they only made their first public appearance in 2016. The few moments we have seen them together, however, are absolutely swoon-worthy.

Their engagement was announced in The Times in September 2017, with the nuptials set to occur this Saturday in Scotland.

As we celebrate their upcoming wedding, look back on their romance in our gallery below.

Photos

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie: Romance Rewind

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kit Harington , Game Of Thrones , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Jessica Alba

Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's $18 Sweatshirt and More On-Sale Loungewear

Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men Premiered 15 Years Ago—Where Is the Cast Now?

Shopping: Leggings

10 Fall Leggings That Will Actually Upgrade Your Look

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Lili Reinhart and More Celebrities Join #WhyIDidn'tReport Movement

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren, 2018 New York Fashion Week

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Don Traditional Indian Ensembles in Italy

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay Already Has Her Ideal Ending for Law and Order: SVU's Benson

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Why Hilary Duff Is in ''No Rush'' to Marry Boyfriend Matthew Koma

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.