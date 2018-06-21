Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Road to Wedding: Relive Their Private Romance

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Our favorite TV couple is finally tying the knot!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie first met while playing lovers on their hit show Game of Thrones in 2012. And spoiler alert: They have been inseparable ever since.

Both talented stars come from noble British families with royalty in their bloodlines and have been interested in performing from a young age.

In addition, the pair appears focused on keeping their romance private. Even though they have been dating for six years, they only made their first public appearance in 2016. The few moments we have seen them together, however, are absolutely swoon-worthy.

Their engagement was announced in The Times in September 2017, with the nuptials set to occur this Saturday in Scotland.

As we celebrate their upcoming wedding, look back on their romance in our gallery below.

Photos

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie: Romance Rewind

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kit Harington , Game Of Thrones , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nick Kroll, Jimmy Kimmel

Nick Kroll Splits His Pants in the Middle of His Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 306

Nikki Bella Argues With Brie About Who Should Walk Her Down the Wedding Aisle: "I Just Feel So Confused"

Rita Ora, Vacation, Bikini, Bathing Suit

Kick Off Summer With Bikini Inspiration From Your Favorite Celebs Like Rita Ora, Nina Dobrev and More!

Kevin Hart

How Kevin Hart Came Out on Top After His Scandalous Year

Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Vote For Who You Think Should Win 2018 BET Awards' Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Pratt

Inside Chris Pratt's New Single Life

Prince William

Baywatch Posters, $178 Cocktails and Nights at the Club: A Look Back at Prince William's Bachelor Days

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.