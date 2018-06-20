Can the Botched Doctors Give RuPaul's Drag Race's Detox the Abs of His Dreams?

RuPaul's Drag Race star Matthew Sanderson, better known as Detox, has given himself the perfect body, but some botched silicone injections left him with misshapen abs that the drag star just couldn't shake.

"The one thing that I regret the most doing is my six pack," Detox explained. "They're not perfectly parallel, they look very uneven."

As a public figure, Detox was worried about how his lopsided look would impact his on-stage career.

"I always have to have a corset or a girdle to kind of smooth everything out, because I don't want people to see those weird lumps," the drag queen added.

The only way to find out if there was an answer to Detox's prayers, was a trip to the exam room where the reality star got some bittersweet news.

"I would basically do what's called a skin-only tummy tuck on you, which is to remove the skin from the belly button down and it's a big scar with a very significant recovery," Dr. Terry Dubrow explained. "I think this is relatively actually quite low risk."