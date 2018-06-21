Inside Chris Pratt's New Single Life

Chris Pratt doesn't just appear to be everywhere at once—he is everywhere at once.

The seemingly tireless actor has spent the past month crisscrossing the globe, from L.A. to London, Madrid, Shanghai, Hawaii, New York and back again, and starting Friday when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in the U.S. (the sequel has already pulled in almost $400 million overseas), he'll be in theaters all over the planet.

Yes, the onetime Parks and Recreation teddy bear has gone full movie star.

Pratt has experienced loss and learned some tough lessons along the way, but as the summer kicks into full gear, the top of the mountain is looming ever closer for the 38-year-old actor.

Not even including when he's actually on top of a mountain.