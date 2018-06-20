EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Take Family Trip to France

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 1:31 PM

Travis Scott had a gig in France, so he and Kylie Jenner made the trip a family affair.

The two jetted off from Los Angeles on Wednesday on a private jet with their four-month-old daughter Stormi, as well as two nannies, Kylie's assistant and a group of friends—including Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods. They landed in Nice and then headed to Cannes, a source told E! News exclusively. Travis is set to perform at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival that night.

"It was a big group and they looked like they were ready to have some fun," the source told E! News.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie and Jordyn later posted on Instagram a photo of themselves at the Promenade de la Croisette. Kylie wore a white embroidered mini dress. Jordyn wore a leopard-print maxi dress.

This is not baby Stormi's first trip abroad. Several weeks ago, Kylie and Travis brought the child with them on vacation on the Turks and Caicos islands in honor of the rapper's 26th birthday.

Travis has yet to share photos from their France trip, while Kylie has stopped posting pictures of their baby. Earlier this month, she deleted from her Instagram page all photos showing Stormi's face.

"Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now," she said, without elaborating.

