The Truth About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Divorce

Legal issues behind him, Pitt seemed game to shoulder his share of the blame for the end of the golden couple's 12-year union. Telling GQ the situation was "self-inflicted", he laid bare his faults, admitting to boozing too much ("I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka,") and, even worse, not living up to his potential as a father: "It's hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven't been great at it."

He also seemed intent to move forward with the least amount of strife inflicted on his offspring. "I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he noted to the mag. "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court—it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."