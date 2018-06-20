21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

If Kim Kardashian West's makeup bag was open, sitting on the table in front of you, would you take a peek inside?

If your answer is yes, you're in luck. Yesterday, just as she opened the doors to her LA-based pop-up shop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the makeup products that she keeps at her side on the KKW app. With her recommendations, she shared the hacks that allow her to keep up with three children, a reality show, social media and her companies, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

"Lately, I've been keeping my look more natural, so I haven't been wearing a lot of eye makeup," she said in the post. "These are my go-to products when I want to keep it simple."