Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Romantic Rome Getaway

When in Rome...

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjimaare vacationing in Italy. The two arrived in Rome on Tuesday. In the evening, they walked from their hotel several blocks to the Pierluigi restaurant to have dinner.

During their stroll, they held hands and pointed out interesting architecture, a source told E! News, adding that the two looked happy, smiling and laughing. At dinner, they were engrossed in deep conversation. Kourtney was seen drinking from a coffee cup. They then walked back to the hotel, holding hands."

The two posted photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.

"Teaching her what's La Dolce Vita,'" he said.