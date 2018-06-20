TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Villain and Best Guest Star

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:00 PM

TV Scoop Awards, Villain and Guest Star

The TV Awards continue!

Today you get to vote for this year's best villain and best guest star, and there are some very good names to choose from if we do say so ourselves. TV was not lacking in villains or guest stars this year. 

In last year's awards, Arrow's Prometheus (played by Josh Segarra) was named best villain, and Emily Bett Rickards won best guest star for her appearance on Legends of Tomorrow

You all know the drill at this point: vote for as many competitors as you want as many times as you want, and all polls will be open until June 29.

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, it's time to vote for the fandom and cast on social media. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

Here's the full list of polls that are already open: 

Best Comedy and Best Drama
Best Drama Acting
Best Comedy Acting,
Best Breakout Stars 
Best Couple and Sexiest Moment
Best Reality Show and Star 
Best and Worst Shocker
Best Fight and Musical Moment
Saddest Death and Actor Exit

Still to come: 

Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media
Best New 2017/2018 Show and Most Anticipated New Show
Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale
Best International Show and Star

All polls are now closed. Thanks for voting! Winners will be announced Monday, July 2. 

