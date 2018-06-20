The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Are Here: Find Out When Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and More Return

Riverdale

Is it October yet?

Not that we want to skip through the summer or anything, but considering the doldrums that are our DVRs, this announcement from the CW has us very ready for fall. A day after NBC kicked things off, announcing the fall premiere dates for their new 2018-19 line-up, the CW has followed suit. As in years past, they'll be steering clear of traditional premiere week at the end of September and kicking things off a bit later in October. And for the first time ever, the network is expanding to six nights a week, with Supergirl and the Charmed reboot set for Sundays.

As with last season, the fun gets started with the two-hour exclusive telecast of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 7 and Monday, Oct. 8. After that, the premieres begin on Tuesday, Oct. 9 with the return of The Flash at 8 p.m. and breakout hit Black Lightning at 9 p.m. Riverdale returns the following evening at 8 p.m., leading into the series premiere of new series All American at 9 p.m. For the full list of premiere dates, read on!

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Sunday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night One

Monday, Oct. 8

8 p.m.: 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night Two

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8 p.m.: The Flash
9 p.m.: Black Lightning

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8 p.m.: Riverdale
9 p.m.: All American (new)

Thursday, Oct. 11

8 p.m.: Supernatural

Friday, Oct. 12

8 p.m.: Dynasty
9 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sunday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.: Supergirl
9 p.m.: Charmed (new)

Monday, Oct. 15

8 p.m.: Arrow

Monday, Oct. 22

9 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Thursday, Oct. 25

9 p.m.: Legacies (New)

Which premiere are you most looking forward to? Let us know on Twitter at @eonlineTV!

