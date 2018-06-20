EXCLUSIVE!

The Chicken vs. The Model: The Bachelorette's Epic Two-on-One Is Here

The showdown we've all been waiting for is just about here. 

It might also be the showdown we've all been dreading, but either way, it's here, and E! News has the exclusive promo for the explosive Bachelorette date that pits Male Model Jordan against his nemesis, David the Chicken. 

Jordan has been an annoyance since his high levels of screentime on night one, and David has done nothing but complain about Jordan ever since we found out what he looked like out of the chicken suit. He did take a break from his complaints when he fell out of his bed and broke his nose and had to go to the hospital, but now it looks like his face has healed and he's ready to take Jordan down once and for all. 

Unfortunately for both of them, we're kinda getting the sense that neither is long for the Bachelorette world, just based on the look on Becca's face as they go back and forth and back and forth and so on and so forth. 

She even says that she could move forward "with neither of these guys," which we feel is a high possibility if David doesn't start showing off some personality that has nothing to do with how much he hates Jordan. 

Whatever happens, it's bound to be entertaining television.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

