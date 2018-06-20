Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Enjoy a Dinner Date at Bobby Flay’s Restaurant

Celebrating some new digs?

Pete Davidson and fiancée Ariana Grande were spotted on a dinner date at Chef Bobby Flay's restaurant Gato in New York City on Tuesday, days after the singer teased on social media that she and the SNL star had moved in together.

"At Gato restaurant, they slipped in the back door and were in there about two and half hours," a source told E! News exclusively. "Bobby Flay stuck his head out the back to say farewell.

Grande wore a light tube top and black cargo pants, paired with black platform stiletto boots. Pete wore a light purple T-shirt over black track pants and purple and white sneakers.

"They looked pretty loved up," the source said. "They held hands in and out of the car. Pete appeared to help her get out of the car and down the step exiting with those giant heels she had on. Like a gentlemen. Very sweet."