Nailed It Season 2 Finally Has a Trailer Full of Hilarious Baking Fails

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 9:43 AM
"I'm sorry for whoever has to eat this."
It's almost time to go back into the kitchen, Nailed It fans. With a little over a week to go before the breakout reality hit returns for season two on Netflix, the streaming service has finally released a trailer teasing what we can expect when host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres find themselves subjected to some of the most hilariously horrendous baking to ever grace the small screen. And boy, oh boy, does it look disastrous—in the best way possible.
On the menu this season? Well, it looks like that iconic unicorn cake is finally coming into play. "I don't even know which cake is which," one
delusional determined contestant jokes about her hidden-in-a-bundt-pan monstrosity. "They both look so much alike right now." LOL!
Netflix
Other highlights? A baker, desperate to keep his cake in one piece, making a unique request for a "cake stapler," another who send dry ingredients flying all over her work station thanks to some inexperienced stand mixer use, something we're going to be affectionately refer to as "purple cake soup," and another bake that has all three judges spitting their samples out. Why?
"You put salt instead of sugar," guest judge, pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel, shouts.
"Oh, that's awful!" Byer exclaims, laughing hysterically.
Nailed It was one of Netflix's big reality TV successes this year. Along with Queer Eye, the streaming service has signaled that reality programming is the next genre of TV it plans on dominating. "These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television," Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, said in a statement announcing the season two renewals of both. "These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy - and that's just Queer Eye."
Nailed It season two drops Friday, June 29 on Netflix.
