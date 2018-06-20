Nailed It Season 2 Finally Has a Trailer Full of Hilarious Baking Fails

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"I'm sorry for whoever has to eat this."

It's almost time to go back into the kitchen, Nailed It fans. With a little over a week to go before the breakout reality hit returns for season two on Netflix, the streaming service has finally released a trailer teasing what we can expect when host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres find themselves subjected to some of the most hilariously horrendous baking to ever grace the small screen. And boy, oh boy, does it look disastrous—in the best way possible. 

On the menu this season? Well, it looks like that iconic unicorn cake is finally coming into play. "I don't even know which cake is which," one delusional determined contestant jokes about her hidden-in-a-bundt-pan monstrosity. "They both look so much alike right now." LOL!

Photos

2018 Summer TV Worth Getting Excited About

Nailed It Season 2

Netflix

Other highlights? A baker, desperate to keep his cake in one piece, making a unique request for a "cake stapler," another who send dry ingredients flying all over her work station thanks to some inexperienced stand mixer use, something we're going to be affectionately refer to as "purple cake soup," and another bake that has all three judges spitting their samples out. Why?

"You put salt instead of sugar," guest judge, pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel, shouts.

"Oh, that's awful!" Byer exclaims, laughing hysterically.

Nailed It was one of Netflix's big reality TV successes this year. Along with Queer Eye, the streaming service has signaled that reality programming is the next genre of TV it plans on dominating. "These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television," Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, said in a statement announcing the season two renewals of both. "These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy - and that's just Queer Eye."

Nailed It season two drops Friday, June 29 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Reality TV
Latest News
Bachelor In Paradise, Logo

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

The Handmaid's Tale, Yvonne Strahovski

From Horrific to Human, The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski on Serena Joy's Big Year

Supergirl

TV Cast Shakeups: Who's Coming and Going From Supergirl, The Walking Dead and More

Jon Bernthal, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal Isn't Alone: When TV Stars Return Home to Help a Co-Star Say Goodbye

Chandler Riggs, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Saddest Death Split, Actor Exit Split

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Saddest Death and Actor Exit

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC Just Revealed Fall 2018 Premiere Dates for This Is Us, The Good Place, The Voice and More

"The Rundown": "Big Little Lies" Are Total Squad Goals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.