Steve Martin and Martin Short Have Colonoscopy Parties With Tom Hanks

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Tom Hanks' parties sound like a plethora of fun...and kind of gross.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, host Jimmy Kimmel recalled how every other year, the three, who have known each other for decades, get together with another friend, Walter Parks, to have a "colonoscopy party."

"We thought, everybody at our age...at a certain age, you want to get a colonoscopy. We all came over, we played poker and we watched some funny movie and you drink all this stuff," said Martin, 72.

"We go to Steve's house around 5 p.m. the night before; we call it 'Colonoscopy Eve' in Canada," joked Short, 68. "And it's catered; there's JELL-O, you know, there's not much you can [eat], you have to purge all that and then we toast."