Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Get ready for some summer lovin'.

Bachelor in Paradise is almost here, people, with ABC officially announcing the premiere date for season five on Wednesday.

BIP is set to return for another season filled with romance, therapy sessions with animals and tears on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m., the day after the finale ofBecca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette airs. After its premiere episode, BIP will continue to air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Expect the cast, which is sure to be filled with contestants from Becca's season, as well as Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor, to be announced at a later date.