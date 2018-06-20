Cher Eats a Caterpillar on The Late Late Show to Avoid Naming Her Favorite Lovers

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 7:43 AM
On Tuesday, Cher ate through one caterpillar. But she was still hungry. And so was James Corden—for information.
The 72-year-old pop icon appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden that day and played his game Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which both took turns choosing whether to answer potentially embarrassing questions or eat things they will likely find disgusting.
"Cher, you said Tom Cruise is one of your top five favorite lovers," Corden began. "Who are the other four?"
Cher shrieked and laughed, then opted to eat a dried caterpillar instead.
"Oh wow," Corden said. "It must be amazing if you won't even-"
"I didn't even remember saying that," Cher said.
The singer had said it on Andy Cohen's Bravo show Watch What Happens Live in 2013.
CBS
"But do you remember doing it?" Corden asked.
"Yup," Cher replied.
"Really, and he went straight into the top five," Corden said.
"Well, no," Cher said. "Had to give ratings."
Corden also asked the singer to say one nice thing about President Donald Trump.
Cher, who is vocal about her disapproval of the U.S. leader, was unable to and opted to take a bite out of a cow's tongue instead.
