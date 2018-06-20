20 Things You Didn't Know About Disney's Mulan

by Nina Einsidler | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 7:07 AM

It's been two decades since Mulan made it's way into theaters.

The beloved Disney film celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, June 19.

As fans will recall, the movie tells the tale of a young woman named Mulan who disguises herself as a male soldier named Ping to take her father's place in the Imperial Army. While she struggles with the initial training, she persists with the encouragement of her guardian Mushu and cricket named Cri-Kee. In the end, Mulan saves the emperor and the Imperial City from The Huns and becomes a true hero.

The movie featured a fabulous cast, including Ming-Na Wen as MulanEddie Murphy as MushuB.D. Wong as Captain Li ShangMiguel Ferrer as Shan Yu and Julie Foray as Grandmother Fa. It also featured a number of popular songs, including "I'll Make a Man Out of You" performed by Donny Osmond and "Reflection" performed by Christina Aguilera.

In fact, the animated movie was such a success that Disney is creating a live-action version, which is set to hit theaters in 2020. 

In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, here are 20 fun facts about the movie.

20 Things You Never Knew About Mulan

