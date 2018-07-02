Kristin Cavallari's Best Reality TV Moments Ahead of Her Very Cavallari Premiere

Fans have grown up with Kristin Cavallari on screen and luckily her reality TV journey isn't over just yet.

In fact, the True Roots cookbook author has another reality series coming your way this summer. Very Cavallari will follow the mother of three's life in Nashville, Tennessee, dive into her mom life and focus on the opening of her first Uncommon James store, so get ready!

While the series won't take place in The Hills or star Lauren Conrad, the show is bound to be a hit.

The one thing we do know is that it will have some serious drama—it is Cavallari's life after all. The E! fashion correspondent has always had a flare for the dramatics and her TV career proves it...and we can't wait to see what's next.